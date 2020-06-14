CONNOR, Dorothy Dorothy G. Connor, 88, of Duluth, Minnesota passed away peacefully with family and friends at her side on Monday June 8, 2020. She was born in Elbert County, on March 9, 1932, to Willie Sue and Robert Godsey. Dorothy attended Business School in Columbia, South Carolina. She worked as a legal secretary, after graduation until 1950, when she married the love of her life and soulmate, Eddie Connor, in Oklahoma. Over the years, they lived in several states with his work, until settling in Duluth, Minnesota. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother who raised three children. She was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church, active with her church circle, and supported many church activities. She was a Past Matron, active in the Lakeside Chapter #225 Order of Eastern Star and Past Bethel Guardian for many years with Job's Daughters. She loved to paint china, seascapes, and landscapes, loved to try new recipes from her collection of cookbooks, and made the best cornbread dressing and pinto bean soup. . Dorothy greatly enjoyed when the boys next door would come over to visit over the years. She was an avid crossword puzzle solver and rarely missed watching Jeopardy each day. She loved taking trips to the beach, and being with friends and family. For her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she always remembered the important aspects of their lives and kept everyone connected. If you needed anything she was always there to help in any way possible. She saw the positive side of things, believed the best in people, was a gracious lady of southern charm, and never met a stranger. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years; and her son, Eddie Connor, Jr. She is survived by her children, June Connor of Grayson GA, Jane (Jeffrey) Cox of Duluth, MN; grandchildren, Deanna (Matt) Fearnbaugh, Aaron Cox, and Shannon Cox; great-grandchildren, Allison and Elise Fearnbaugh; and her adopted Southern daughters and family who supported and cared deeply for her - Mary Hart, Jane Vosloh, and Gloria Burkett, Greg and Kelly Hart and their three children, Lilly, Russell and Gregory. Today, Heaven has a new angel. Though her smile is gone forever, we have a lifetime of beautiful memories. God has you in his keeping and we have you forever in our hearts. Services will be announced at a later date/time. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 14, 2020.