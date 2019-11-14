|
ELDER, Dorothy Dorothy Elizabeth Parker Elder, 104, died at her home in Marietta on November 10, 2019 after a brief illness. She was a native Atlantan and the youngest child of Ulie and Bessie Thrailkill Parker. One of six children, Dorothy was born at home on May 13, 1915. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband, James Elder. She graduated from Fulton High School and in 1936 married James. As an employee of Swift & Company, James' positions of increasing responsibility required many relocations. Each time, Dorothy was always supportive and ready to begin again wherever his job took them from Chicago to New Orleans to Ocala and many other cities along the way. As James built his career, he and Dorothy also built a family when their daughter, Sandra Kay Elder, was born while they were living in Houston, Texas. During their 54-year marriage, they enjoyed traveling, boating, golfing and the many friends they made throughout the United States. Upon retirement, James and Dorothy moved to Ft. Myers, FL where they could participate in so many of their favorite activities. Dorothy lived there until James' death in 1991 when she returned to Georgia. She lived independently until her late 80s when she moved to her daughter's home in Marietta. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sandra Elder Spiller of Marietta, her grandson and his wife, Robert Elder Spiller and Heather Downs Spiller of Gainesville, GA and her former son-in-law, Lewis W. Spiller, of Lawrenceville, GA. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. She will be buried with her husband and other family members at Crest Lawn Cemetery in Atlanta at a later date. Those who wish to honor her memory may make a donation to Must Ministries of Marietta, GA (mustministries.org) or (stjude.org). You may also cast a vote in the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump. It was her fondest wish to see him removed from office.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019