FAVORS, Dorothy Homegoing Services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Favors of Atlanta will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 AM, from Chapel of Christian Love Baptist Church, 875 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta. Rev. Dr. James Milner, Pastor. Stanley Calloway, Officiating. Interment West View Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Ms. Patricia Favors and Mrs. Cecelia Stone (Clifford) and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1641 South Gordon St. SW, Atlanta, at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2020