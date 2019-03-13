GIBBS, Dorothy Wynne "Dot" Dorothy (Dot) Wynne Gibbs, age 94 of Social Circle, passed away on March 10, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1925 on her grandfather's farm on the banks of the Ogeechee River in Taliaferro County to the late John Veazey Wynne and the late Mary Lizzie Sturdivant Wynne. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late John Preston Gibbs, Jr., her son, the late David Gibbs, her sister, the late Frances Wynne Greene, her brothers, the late Veazey Wynne and the late Franklin Wynne, and her son in law, the late Ed Reinagel. Surviving are: Daughter, Mary Lynne Gibbs Reinagel of Social Circle; Daughter in Law, Kelly Walker of Conyers; Brother in Law, Lawrence T. and Lantie Gibbs of Duluth; Grandchildren, Jeffrey Hester, Kenneth Gibbs, Georgia Gibbs Ramsey, Alex Gibbs, Matt Reinagel, Dan Reinagel and Tim Reinagel; 14 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 14th at the Social Circle First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Hardy and Father Daniel Toof officiating. Interment will follow at the Social Circle City Cemetery. Those desiring can make contributions to: Powelton Baptist Church, 4316 Sparta Rd SE, Crawfordville, GA 30631. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary