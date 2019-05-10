Services
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
(770) 432-0771
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Griffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Griffin Obituary
GRIFFIN, Dorothy Mrs. Dorothy Lenora Perkins Griffin, age 88, of Smyrna, passed away at home on May 6, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was an original member of Olive Springs Baptist Church, an avid gardener, and was retired from the Veteran Administration with 25 plus years of service. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Walter Allen Griffin. Survived by her children, Roy A. Griffin and his wife, Sonjia, Linda Hogue and her husband, Terry; grandchildren, Shawn Griffin, Kimberly Link, Meredith Phillips, Erin Hogue; great grandchildren, Christian and Megan Griffin and Camryn and Grant Phillips. Memorial services will be held Saturday May 11 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now