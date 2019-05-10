|
|
GRIFFIN, Dorothy Mrs. Dorothy Lenora Perkins Griffin, age 88, of Smyrna, passed away at home on May 6, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was an original member of Olive Springs Baptist Church, an avid gardener, and was retired from the Veteran Administration with 25 plus years of service. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Walter Allen Griffin. Survived by her children, Roy A. Griffin and his wife, Sonjia, Linda Hogue and her husband, Terry; grandchildren, Shawn Griffin, Kimberly Link, Meredith Phillips, Erin Hogue; great grandchildren, Christian and Megan Griffin and Camryn and Grant Phillips. Memorial services will be held Saturday May 11 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019