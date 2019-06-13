HABLE, Dorothy Dorothy (Dot) Humber Hable peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 91. Dot was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 18, 1928, to Minnie Long Humber and John Black Humber. She was the only girl in a family of six children. She lived most of her life in the Atlanta area and attended Girl's High as well as Georgia State University. She also lived in Elmira, NY and Seminole, Florida, where she raised her three children in their younger years. One of her favorite memories of life in Seminole was taking her kids to the beach and fishing with her dad from the pier during his visits. In the 1970's, she returned to the Atlanta area, and began working as a receptionist for two of her brothers, both chiropractors. Dot loved dancing and was often mistaken for a professional dancer at the Egyptian Ballroom (Fox Theatre). Dot was known for her sweet nature and calling everyone "Sugah", in her soft, Southern accent. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She is survived by her son, Peter Hable, and daughters Beth Hable Stucky (Nick) and Pattie Hable Wilson (Steve); grandchildren Eric Stark, Brad Wilson (Molly), Rachel Wilson Mathews (David), Lyle Stucky (Jennifer), and Monica Stucky Goudy (Kevin); great-grandchildren Kaitlin Stark, Jack Stark, Ashlyn Stucky, Carson Stucky, Scott Goudy, Luca Goudy, and Reagan Wilson. She is also survived by her brother, Durie Humber and numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, a celebration of her life will be held for immediate family members. Donations may be made in her memory to www.rallyfoundation.org (a local nonprofit that funds childhood cancer research). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary