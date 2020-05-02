|
HAUSER (MOORE), Dorothy Gilbert "Dot" Dorothy Gilbert Moore Hauser (Dot), 101, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at Addington Place in Alpharetta, Georgia. Dot was born, in Washington, Georgia on March 24, 1919. She married James Harold Moore, Sr and had two loving children James H. Moore, Jr and Barbara Moore Dorsett before becoming a widow in 1958. She married Edgar J Hauser in 1978 and was happily married for 24 years. Dot loved to work and had a very successful career in real estate. Not only was she a very successful real estate agent, but she also built her own portfolio of real estate that she managed well in to her nineties. Dot also loved to play bridge and socialize with family and friends. She was a long-time member of the Druid Hills Golf Club where she enjoyed many business and social activities as well as hosting her family and friends for meals and parties. Dot was preceded in death by her parents John D. and Harriett Gilbert, four brothers, John Jr, Fred, Lawton and Hugh Gilbert, one sister, Betts Hensler, spouses James Harold Moore, Sr and Edgar J. Hauser, and one grandchild Hal Moore. She is survived by two brothers, Cal and Warren (JoAnne) Gilbert, her two children James, Jr (Kitty) Moore, Barbara Moore (Gary) Dorsett, 3 grandchildren Jennifer (Gib) Durden, Kathy (Joe) Padgett, Patrick (Lyndsi) Dorsett, 9 great grandchildren Katie and Gibby Durden, Cole (Lindsey), Justin and Grace Padgett, Sydney, Ethan, Jacob and Chloe Dorsett and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you goes to her caregivers at Addington Place, Kim McAdams and in particular to her nurse Tammy Braga who was constantly by her side for the last several years of her life. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 3rd at Decatur Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , The or the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020