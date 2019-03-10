HIBBERT, Dorothy "Dottie" Dorothy "Dottie" Woodall Hibbert died in her sleep, peacefully in her home, March 1, 2019. She had been cheerful but in failing health for some time. Dottie was born January 27,1925, in Huntsville, Alabama to Dorothy Rankin Woodall and Carl Woodall. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Hibbert, Jr. Dottie is survived by all her children; Carl W. Hibbert (Susan) of Raleigh, NC, George W. Hibbert, III (Amy) of Atlanta, Thomas A.R. Hibbert (Laurie) of Concord, NC, David W. Hibbert (Fran) of Lilburn, Jonathan W. Hibbert of Decatur, Henry A. Hibbert (Peggy) of Decatur, and Dorothy H. Krakow (Ken) of Juliette. She also lived to know and love eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her family, friends, and extended relationships will all miss her sharp wit and winning smile. A more detailed accounting of Dottie's life is found at: https://bit.ly/2Tl0ZiJ A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 4:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church of Decatur. Donations in Dottie's name may be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank 732 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary