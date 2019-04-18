Resources
HICKSON, Dorothy A Homegoing Celebration for Miss Dorothy Hickson of College Park, Georgia will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, 12:00 noon at Christians For Change Baptist Church, 2110 Bethsaida Road, College Park, Georgia, Pastor Michael A. Baldwin, eulogist; Reverend Jarius Dorsey, presiding. Interment, College Park Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughters, Jacqueline Rooks, Evelyn (Charley) Hill Anderson and Danita (Douglas) Draughn; six sisters, two brothers, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30a.m.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019
