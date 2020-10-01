1/
Dorothy Hill
HILL, Dorothy F.


Dorothy F. Hill of Conyers, GA peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on September 23, 2020 with her daughter at her bedside. Dorothy was married for 40 years to Sam Hill Jr., who preceded her in death. She was the loving mother of one daughter Corliss and doting grandmother to Zuri. A retired music teacher of 38 years, Dorothy always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She was a confidant to many and loved her family and friends dearly. Dorothy played the keys of life beautifully and left behind an indelible mark that will inspire others for many years to come. Funeral service will be held at Divine Mortuary Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 PM.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia
5620 Hillandale Drive
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 322-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
