HODGENS, Dorothy Thomas Mrs. Dorothy Thomas Hodgens, age 90 of Conyers, died Friday, April 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bill Hodgens; parents, Robert and Vashtai Thomas; 6 brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Emily Clymer. She is survived by her daughters, Charon Eve, Karen Lott, Christina Hodgens; grandchildren, Elizabeth Banks, Nick Lott, Sarah Moore, Hannah Thompson; and 7 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hodgens was a member of Conyers First United Methodist Church, former president of her church's United Methodist Women, and proud of her many years in Bible Study Fellowship. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Conyers First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jan McCoy officiating; family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2019
