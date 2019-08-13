|
|
HODGES, Dorothy Mrs. Dorothy Hodges, of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Hodges of Fayetteville; and a grandkitten, Honeybun. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 PM. at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2019