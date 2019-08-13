Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Interment
Following Services
Hillcrest Cemetery
Dorothy Hodges Obituary
HODGES, Dorothy Mrs. Dorothy Hodges, of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Hodges of Fayetteville; and a grandkitten, Honeybun. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 PM. at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2019
Download Now