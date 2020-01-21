|
JOSEPH, Dorothy E. Dorothy E. Joseph, 86, of Decatur, GA passed away January 14, 2020. Born in Trinidad and Tobago she was a healthcare professional. She was a member of Decatur Seventh-day Adventist Church (DSDA). Her husband, Rudolph, preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, grand and great-grandchildren, three siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service is January 23 at DSDA Church, 2365 Candler Road, Decatur. Viewing 10:00 AM.; Service at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 21, 2020