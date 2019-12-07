|
|
KEARNS (MITCHELL), Dorothy Jean Dorothy Jean Mitchell Kearns, age 85, of Clayton, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 30, 2019. Dorothy was born the daughter of the late Byron Mitchell and Ethel Sorrow Mitchell on July 14, 1934 in Stone Mountain, GA. Dorothy was a Christian and was very active in her church, Antioch Methodist Church on Warwoman Road in Clayton. She liked to play the piano, to bake, and to travel. She enjoyed collecting dishes and living in the mountains where she could see the birds and squirrels, that she loved. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Tony Kearns; three sisters, Margaret Pearce, Myra Sue Scott, Ethel Mildred Jones. She leaves behind her loving husband, Ray Kearns; five sons, Mark Kearns (Paula), of Bogart, Georgia, Lee Kearns (Helen), of Hoschton, Georgia, Rusty Kearns (Pam), of Eatonton, Georgia, David Kearns (Debbie), of Monticello, Georgia, Mitch Kearns (Deanna), of Covington, Georgia; her daughter-in-law, Paula Kearns, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; one sister, Mary Lynn Thomas, of Lithonia, Georgia; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, also survive her. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Beck Funeral Home on Saturday Dec. 7, at 1:30 PM with Rev. Lee Krivsky, Oscar Thomas and Richard Kearns officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dorothy's memory to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation 909 3rd Ave. Unit 220 New York, NY 10150 or online at alzinfo.com. Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 7, 2019