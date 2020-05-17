|
KINEV, Dorothy Virginia She was born in Ettrick, Wisconsin March 24, 1931 to Normina and Albert Severson. She died at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain, May 5, 2020 of lung cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Kinev (William Jackson), son, Daniel Kinev (Mary), son, Charles Kinev (Patricia), grandson, Ryan Kinev (Megan), granddaughters, Nikole Kinev, Sydney Kinev, great-grandson, Jackson Kinev, sister, Carolyn Pederson, and brother, Gary Severson. She was preceded in death her husband, John. There will be a memorial service in late June at her church, Christ the King Lutheran. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her church, Christ the King Lutheran Church (ELCA), 5575 Peachtree Pkwy., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020