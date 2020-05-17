Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kinev
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kinev

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Kinev Obituary
KINEV, Dorothy Virginia She was born in Ettrick, Wisconsin March 24, 1931 to Normina and Albert Severson. She died at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain, May 5, 2020 of lung cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Kinev (William Jackson), son, Daniel Kinev (Mary), son, Charles Kinev (Patricia), grandson, Ryan Kinev (Megan), granddaughters, Nikole Kinev, Sydney Kinev, great-grandson, Jackson Kinev, sister, Carolyn Pederson, and brother, Gary Severson. She was preceded in death her husband, John. There will be a memorial service in late June at her church, Christ the King Lutheran. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her church, Christ the King Lutheran Church (ELCA), 5575 Peachtree Pkwy., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -