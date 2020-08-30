1/
Dorothy Lauer
LAUER, Dorothy On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Dorothy "Dottie" Ann Lauer, 79, of Loganville, Georgia, died peacefully surrounded by her family. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Col. Keith G. Lauer (Ret.) of Loganville, Georgia; her four sons: Dan Lauer of Texas; Timothy Lauer of Georgia; Michael Lauer of Georgia; and Chris Lauer of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; as well as 7 siblings. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Brian; three siblings; and her parents Hugh and Frances Cousins. Visitation will be at Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Stone Mountain, GA, on Tuesday at 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Wednesday, at 11 AM.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
06:00 PM
Wages & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Wages & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
1040 Main Street
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 469-9811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Stone Mountain Chapel

1 entry
August 30, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. Stone Mountain Chapel
