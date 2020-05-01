|
|
MADSON, Dorothy Dorothy Madson, age 81, passed away on April 28, 2020 after a long illness. She was born October 12, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Minneapolis, MN. Dorothy was a 1957 graduate of Central High School, Minneapolis, MN. Dorothy worked for many years as an administrative assistant, was actively involved in her church, enjoyed crafting, and loved her family above all else. Preceded in death by daughter Druanne and son Paul. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 62 years, LeRoy Madson, son, John (Carol) Madson, daughters, Mary (David) Moore, Collette (Scott) Wright, and Katie (Patrick) Elliott, grandchildren, Sam, Emma, Joshua, Nicholas, Maggie, Ellen, Kiran and Norah, great-grandchildren Finn, Jasper, Isaac and Julian. A private funeral mass will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Smryna, GA. Interment at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020