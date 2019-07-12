Services
Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.
6861 Main Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-2358
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.
6861 Main Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church
3800 Miles E. Fowler Way
Lithonia, GA
Dorothy Mae ALEXANDER

Dorothy Mae ALEXANDER Obituary
ALEXANDER, Dorothy Mae Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Alexander will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church 3800 Miles E. Fowler Way Lithonia at 1:00 P.M. Bishop Miles E. Fowler Pastor. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery-Shady Dale, Ga. Public viewing held in the Ammer Parlor Friday, June 12, 2019 at Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 12 noon until 7:00 P.M. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Philip & Wiley Mortuary Inc. 310 FL-26 Melrose, Fl 32666 in affiliation with Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia 770 482-2358.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
