|
|
ALEXANDER, Dorothy Mae Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Alexander will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church 3800 Miles E. Fowler Way Lithonia at 1:00 P.M. Bishop Miles E. Fowler Pastor. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery-Shady Dale, Ga. Public viewing held in the Ammer Parlor Friday, June 12, 2019 at Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 12 noon until 7:00 P.M. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Philip & Wiley Mortuary Inc. 310 FL-26 Melrose, Fl 32666 in affiliation with Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia 770 482-2358.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019