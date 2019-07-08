|
MARRINSON, Dorothy Ozer "Dot" 1920-2019 It is with sadness in our hearts, we announce the passing of our mother, Dot, who flew away June 30th. Dot was born and raised in Philadelphia where she attended Girls High School. She worked at Jefferson Medical College where she assisted in Estrone research. Dot was introduced to Haskell Marrinson, a Violist, in 1947 through mutual friends. They soon married and lived in Washington DC. In 1962 they relocated to Atlanta where Haskell was Principal Violist of the Atlanta Symphony. Always a community activist, Dot was responsible for many city improvements and was active in the Mayor's Council. Her zest for life, love of nature and art have inspired many. Survivors include: Dr. Steven Marrinson (Leslee); Rita Marrinson; Bette Rinderman (Glenn); and 3 grandchildren: Jacqueline Marrinson (Jess); Samuel and Michal Rinderman.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 8, 2019