Dorothy Mcwhorter Obituary
MCWHORTER (WHITTLE), Dorothy Joanne Dorothy Joanne Whittle McWhorter passed away on Sep. 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by their 2 loving children and their spouses Glyn McWhorter(Robbie R. McWhorter) of Milton, GA; and Donna M,Gulley(David Gulley) of Waco, Tx; 4 grandchildren: Justin and Gretchen McWhorter, Sean and Aimee McWhorter and Nathaniel and Carolyn McWhorter; and Katie G. Coffey, and 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her husband, Harold E. McWhorter, beloved sisters, Rena W. Belisle and Juanita W. Henderson; her brother Howard Whittle and all their spouses. Funeral services will be held on Sept. 21, 12 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors in Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Christian Home Cemetery in Rochelle, GA. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 21, 2019
