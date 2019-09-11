|
MERRITT (MITCHELL), Dorothy Ruth Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Dorothy Ruth Mitchell Merritt, will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Cleveland Chapel A. M. E. Church, 105 Cleveland Chapel Rd. ,McDonough. Rev. A. R. Brown, Pastor. Interment, Rose Garden Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 AM - 6 PM at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, GA (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 11, 2019