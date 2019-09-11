Services
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 957-4337
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Cleveland Chapel A. M. E. Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cleveland Chapel A. M. E. Church
105 Cleveland Chapel Rd
,McDonough, GA
View Map
Dorothy Merritt Obituary
MERRITT (MITCHELL), Dorothy Ruth Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Dorothy Ruth Mitchell Merritt, will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Cleveland Chapel A. M. E. Church, 105 Cleveland Chapel Rd. ,McDonough. Rev. A. R. Brown, Pastor. Interment, Rose Garden Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 AM - 6 PM at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, GA (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 11, 2019
