NEALY, Dorothy D. Mrs. Dorothy D. Nealy, 84 of Atlanta, GA, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She taught and retired from the Atlanta Public School System, after 35 years of service. She was a proud graduate of Morris Brown College. The public viewing will be at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 2 PM. The Homegoing Service will be at Hoosier United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, on Friday, Dec. 13, at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a gofundme set up in Dorothy's name at the following link: http://gf.me/u/w2dbch.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019