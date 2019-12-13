|
NEALY, Dorothy Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dorothy Nealy, will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 1 PM at Hoosier United Methodist Church 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Dr SW, Atlanta, Ga 30311. Rev. Gary Dean Pastor. Instate 12 Noon. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 PM-9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta Ga 30331 404-349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019