Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Nelms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Nelms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Nelms Obituary
NELMS, Dorothy Joan Dorothy Joan Nelms, 89, of Tucker, GA, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joan spent most of her time enjoying all sports, listening to Rush and talk radio. She loved the beach and spent 25 years of retirement in Panama City Beach, Florida. Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tony) Parker; her son, Jay (Suzanne) Nelms; 2 sisters, Nancy Shipp and Carolyn Zook, 11 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John D. Nelms Sr. and her daughter Debbie (David) Williams. Services will be held Tuesday, October 15, at 2:00 p.m. at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from noon until 2:00 p.m. at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now