NELMS, Dorothy Joan Dorothy Joan Nelms, 89, of Tucker, GA, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joan spent most of her time enjoying all sports, listening to Rush and talk radio. She loved the beach and spent 25 years of retirement in Panama City Beach, Florida. Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tony) Parker; her son, Jay (Suzanne) Nelms; 2 sisters, Nancy Shipp and Carolyn Zook, 11 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John D. Nelms Sr. and her daughter Debbie (David) Williams. Services will be held Tuesday, October 15, at 2:00 p.m. at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from noon until 2:00 p.m. at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 14, 2019