Dorothy North
NORTH, Dorothy Dorothy North, age 85, passed away on May 28, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3 PM - 5 PM at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. (404) 241-5656.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.
