|
|
PALMER, Dorothy Dorothy Palmer, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on October 24, 2019. She was 103. She was born to the late Horace Elmer Hightower and Emma Carver Hightower in Elkton, Kentucky on June 11, 1916. She was a Registered Nurse at Lockheed-Martin in Marietta from 1952 until 1988. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs for 64 years and was active for many years at the Benson Center in Sandy Springs. She was married to the late John Palmer, of Atlanta. She is preceded in death by three brothers: Julian, James, and Tobias Hightower and by three sisters: Nell Martin; Hazel Hightower; and Louise Holloway. She is survived by her sons Jim Palmer of Bluffton, South Carolina and Stephen Palmer of Lilburn, Georgia. She is also survived by four grandsons, one granddaughter, and four great-grandchildren. She was well-informed until her death and never missed an opportunity to learn something new. She was an uncompromising nurse but had fun with her patients when she could. She was an exceptionally generous friend and mother. She will be missed. A memorial service will be held for her in the coming weeks.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019