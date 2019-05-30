Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Purcell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Purcell

Obituary Condolences Flowers PURCELL, Dorothy "Dot" Dorothy "Dot" McCrary Purcell was born February 2, 1927, to Jewel and Daisye McCrary in Marvel, Alabama. The oldest of four children, Dot was referred to as "the Captain." She often talked about babysitting duties for her two brothers and her sister -- once having to pull young Doug out of the fireplace when he tried to light a cigarette, as he had seen his father do. Another time he wandered off on her watch. She thought he had fallen in the well, and she was so distraught she inflicted a self-imposed penitence of repeatedly rolling herself off the porch and bouncing off the ground. Rex and Mary didn't give her much trouble. She met Donald Purcell following his service as an Army Air Force pilot during World War II. They married in 1945 and honeymooned in Miami. While there, Donald was hired as a pilot by Eastern Air Lines and remained an Eastern pilot for 35 years. They eventually settled in the Atlanta area in 1950. They were married 65 years before Donald's death in 2010. Dot, a lady to the end, died peacefully on May 28, 2019. She lived a life that blessed so many. She excelled in everything she did. After raising her family alongside her husband, she went to college and earned a degree, taught school, and sold real estate. She was an accomplished musician with a beautiful voice. Around age seven, she had a weekly radio program in rural Alabama on which she sang and played piano. As a teenager during WWII, she sang on WJLD Radio in the Birmingham, AL, area and had a devoted following. Thereafter, she lived in Florida for a few years and performed several major roles as part of the Jacksonville Civic Opera. She sang in church choirs into her 80s. A young grandson, enthralled by her talents, once fancifully described her to someone as having been a "professional dancer and opera singer." She also taught bridge and played duplicate bridge competitively, gaining Ruby Life Master status. But most importantly, Dorothy was a wonderful wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her children Stephen Purcell (wife Elaine), Donna Marshall (husband Greg), Tim Purcell (wife Terri) and Amy Purcell, and by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she adored. She also leaves behind siblings Rex McCrary (wife Camille) and Mary Nunnelly (husband Tom), and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Roswell United Methodist Church Chapel, 1814 Mimosa Blvd. Roswell, GA 30075, with family visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A reception for guests will follow the service. In leu of flowers, donations may be made to InCommunity, 1200 Old Ellis Road, Roswell, GA 30076, or at https://www.incommunityga.org/ . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries