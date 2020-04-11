Services
Dorothy Purcell


1925 - 2020
Dorothy Purcell Obituary
PURCELL, Dorothy Dorothy Purcell, 95, of Decatur, Georgia passed away on April 9, 2020. Survivors include a daughter Cheryl Adams of Alpharetta, Georgia and a son, Mel Purcell (Jane) of Nashville, Tennessee. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Chris Adams, Kent Purcell (Rebecca) and Blair P. Saale (Mike) and two great grandsons, Andrew Saale and Matthew Saale Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Purcell; her father J. L. Dimsdale; her mother Theoria Dimsdale and five sisters and brothers. Her grandson, Michael Adams, also predeceased her. Dorothy was born March 19, 1925 in Alpharetta, Georgia and graduated from Milton High School. She married Walter L. Purcell and devoted herself to raising a family, teaching faith, family values and a strong work ethic. She was a member of Ousley United Methodist Church for many years and later Decatur First United Methodist Church. She and her husband, Walter, actively supported many charitable organizations including the YMCA, the Heart and Cancer Associations, , United Methodist Foundation and Kiwanis. She worked at the Georgia Department of Labor for 22 years and retired at age 72. She developed many friendships through church, her work and at Ridley Howard, Coventry Place and A. G. Rhodes. To post online condolences, please visit www.asturner.com. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Decatur or A. G. Rhodes- Wesley Woods.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2020
