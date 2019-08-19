|
In Memory Dorothy Jean Robinson January 1, 1938 August 19, 2009 Mome It has been 10 years since you've been gone. I will never forget your unconditional love and your soft and tender spirit, the love that you put into every cake that you baked, and the warm welcome you showed to anyone that had the privilege of being in your presence. My/our world is not the same without you here. My prayer is that you are resting in peace, my Beautiful Angel. Until we meet again. Loving You Forever Your daughter Tan and your Entire Family
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 19, 2019