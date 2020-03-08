|
ROZIER, Dorothy Evans Dorothy Evans Rozier, 95, died on January 21, 2020. In her long life she was an artist, writer, editor and exemplar of civic virtue. Atlanta was her home for over six decades, but she was a Tarheel at heart. She grew up in Davidson County, North Carolina, daughter of the county school superintendent Paul F. Evans, Sr., on land that has been in her family since before the American Revolution. Two Revolutionary War veteran Evanses lie a few miles away in Beulah churchyard. Her grandfather fought in the Confederate army. Her uncle won the Distinguished Service Cross with the Marines in France in World War I. Her mother, Imo Louise Martin Evans, was an artist and teacher who encouraged her creativity. At age 10 she won a statewide art award for children with a pencil sketch of one of her father's prized collies, some of which were purchased by Albert Terhune, author of the Lad of Sunnybrook novels. She graduated from Greensboro College magna cum laude, aged 19, and earned an M.A. at Emory University by 21. In college she was voted "Most Original." She edited the yearbook, wrote for the Greensboro Daily News, drove the Davidson County library's bookmobile after graduation and at Emory was an editor of the Wheel, as was her future husband who she met after his return from World War II. She then edited Davison's department store magazine. An enduring memory was the devastation of the Winecoff Hotel fire in 1946, the deadliest hotel fire in American history, which she saw across Peachtree Street from her office window. She later worked for the Winston-Salem Journal, with notable colleagues "Beth Tartan" and Bonnie Angelo, before her 61-year marriage to John W. Rozier, then a vice-consul in the Foreign Service. While he served in the American Legation in Beirut, Lebanon, she wrote part-time for the U.S. Information Agency, having had to turn down the first editorship of the new Beirut Star because of her husband's diplomatic position. John and she later bought and published the weekly Wrightsville (GA) Headlight and the Henrico County (VA) Herald before returning to Atlanta where he worked at the Constitution and then as Emory's director of public information. After his retirement she assisted him with research and editing of several of his books, including drawing illustrations for The Houses of Hancock. She was eminently clubbable and was active in the Altar Guild of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, which she joined in 1958. For years she baked the Communion bread. She was in the Emory Woman's Club from 1959 and volunteered at Egleston Children's Hospital. She was a 40-year member of Atlanta's venerable Every Saturday Club, a lively group limited to 20 singular members that was especially dear to her heart. She painted, sketched and designed her entire life. She enjoyed honing her skills with such teaching artists as Ouida Canaday. Her charming drawings, watercolors and magnificent works of stitchery--intricate quilts, decorated diaphanous curtains, lavish needlepoint--were the apotheosis of her artistic finesse and evidence of the influence of her beloved mother. She knitted gorgeous sweaters that would make an Aran or Shetland islander proud. Watercolored thank you notes wound up framed on walls. One Christmas she created a delightful card featuring a T. H. White story in her calligraphy illustrated richly in the style of a medieval manuscript. Her letters--beautifully written, personal, witty, newsy--were a joy to those lucky to receive them. She read for 90 years, seemingly nonstop. She loved books and especially enjoyed the guilty pleasure of whodunits. She loved gardens, art museums, Beirut, enjoyed Georgia Trust rambles, string quartets, cooking. She was a marvelous experimental chef who was pleased to have met Julia Child. She and John walked vigorously in Druid Hills for over 20 years. She was thoughtful, generous and neighborly, stoic in adversity yet fierce in courage and loyalty. She once confronted a lout who threatened her son at a 1960s political rally ("I'm gonna gitcha later, buddy") by staring him down and promising, "No you're not!" She is survived by her son John Paul Rozier of Decatur and her brother Paul F. Evans, Jr. of Lexington, North Carolina, her sister-in-law Isabelle and many nieces, nephews and their greats and great greats. A memorial service will be held at The Little Chapel of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church beside the Emory campus at 2:00 PM. March 14. A graveside service will be held in Sparta, GA later in the spring. Donations may be made in her memory to the Dorothy and John Rozier Endowment of the Emory University Libraries, 540 Asbury Circle, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020