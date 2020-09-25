Dorothy Sawyer



SAWYER, Dorothy A.





Dorothy A. Sawyer passed quietly away in hospice care on September 22, 2020 at the age of 83. A retired DeKalb County school teacher, she graduated from Georgia State University and earned a master's degree from Emory University. She was a former member of Peachtree Baptist Church and Clarkston Baptist Church. Dorothy was an avid reader, lover of movies, and spent much of her life supporting her mentally challenged son. She is survived by her daughter Laurie Swygert, grandchildren Sarah Swygert and Grant Mills, her sister Paulette Adams and family, and brother Jerry Ashworth and family. Services will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur on September 27th at 2:00 PM, followed by burial on September 30th at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, resting place of her late husband.



