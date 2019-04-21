SHOCKLEY, Dorothy H. Dorothy Holley Shockley passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. Dot was born in Augusta, Georgia on July 26, 1926. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of seventy-two years, Edward Julian Shockley, two brothers, and eldest son, Edward Julian Shockley, JR. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Steven and Ethel Shockley; her daughter in law, Susan Shockley; her grandchildren, Christopher [Kelly] Shockley, Nathanael [Shannon] Shockley, Matthew Shockley, and Samantha Shockley; and great grandchildren, Savannah, Cooper, Noah, Ryder, Eli, Jasper, and Wyatt Shockley. She graduated from Tubman High School in Augusta, Georgia, and married Edward Shockley on November 24, 1945. Dorothy and Edward were long time members of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church and founding members of the Cherokee Town and Country Club. Dorothy was an active volunteer at Northside Hospital and a docent at the Georgia Governor's Mansion. She joined Atlanta Chapter of Assistance League in 1988 where she was dedicated to the Housewares Dept for many years. In 2007, Dot was presented the Ada Edward Laughlin Award for her diligent work. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 3 in the 1905 Chapel at Midway Presbyterian Church, Powder Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Assistance League of Atlanta, 3534 Broad Street, Chamblee, GA 30341. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary