SMITH, Dorothy Bell A Service Honoring the Life and Legacy of Mother Dorothy Bell Smith of Decatur, Georgia will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church & Life Center, 1025 McDonough Blvd., SE Atlanta, Georgia, Rev. Aaron Jones III, Pastor; Rev. A.J. McMichael, Pastor Emeritus, eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in repose from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Survivors are four daughters, Jacquelyn Gleaton (Jessie), Jeannette James (Carlton), Linda Smith, and Wanda Ceesay; sisters, Eva Mae Simmons, and Diane Barber; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019
