1/1
Dorothy Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEPHENS (SAWYER), Dorothy Jewell Dorothy Jewell Sawyer Stephens, age 93 of Stone Mountain, passed away on August 23, 2020. She was born to Horace and Jewell Sawyer on April 15, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Atlanta Girl's High School and attended Georgia State University where she was a member of Delta Lambda Sigma Sorority. Mrs. Stephens was employed by Southern Railway in the Freight Traffic Department for several years. She also worked at Dekalb Medical Center as Assistant Volunteer Coordinator. Dorothy was a woman of great Christian faith and had an attitude of optimism and gratitude. Always willing to listen (and sometimes give advice!), she had many good and life-long friends. Compassion for those struggling in life was one of her enduring qualities, as was her love of hospitality for family and friends. She will be missed by many and treasured by all who knew her. She is now enjoying the best family reunion of all in Heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Perry L. Stephens of Stone Mountain, daughter Carol and her husband Robert H. Brown of Snellville, and son Glenn P. Stephens and his wife Carole of Snellville, former son-in-law Andy Stratton of Hurst, Texas, five grandchildren Michael, Lindsey and David Brown, and Andrew and James Stephens, one great grandchild, Houston Brown, and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by a loving daughter, Lisa Renee Stephens Stratton, sister Doris Sheppard and brother Dr. Horace K. Sawyer, Jr. Visitation will be at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia, on Thursday, August 27, at 11AM followed by a funeral service at 1PM in the chapel. Burial will be at the Indian Creek Cemetery on North Indian Creek Drive in Stone Mountain. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dorothy Jewell Sawyer Stephens to the DeKalb Historical Society for the benefit of the Indian Creek Cemetery. Please send checks to: Capital Directions, 400 Northridge Road, Suite 350, Atlanta, GA 30350. Make checks payable to The DeKalb Historical Society and in the memo space put "In memory of Dorothy Stephens for the Indian Creek Cemetery".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved