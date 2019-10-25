|
|
THACKER, Dorothy Dorothy Ann "Dot" Mathews Thacker died peacefully October 18, 2019. Dot was born May 5, 1932, to the late Blanche Frances and Van Eugene Mathews and was raised in Greene County, GA. As a young woman, Dot enjoyed the big city of Atlanta where she blended work and play. She met Don by chance and the two were married in 1955 in the Chapel at Peachtree Christian Church. She was active in the Church through Christian Women's Fellowship and also engaged in her family's activities through the years. Determined and strong, she worked to better her children's futures and to provide them a better life than her own. She was known as always reaching out to touch or hold a hand, providing what she could to benefit others. Her husband, Donald Roderick Thacker, predeceased her. Dot is survived by her son Donald Roderick Thacker, Jr. (Barb), daughter Donna Anne Paulk (Bill), and Paul DeWitt Thacker (Lisa). She was blessed with grandchildren Carolyn Thacker, Ben Thacker (Amy and great-grandson James), and Sr. Maria Thacker. A celebration of her life is planned in the Chapel at Peachtree Christian Church on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 AM, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Peachtree Christian Church, 1580 Peachtree St., NW, Atlanta 30309, in her memory for The Heritage Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019