TRAVIS (HOBBY), Dorothy "Dotty" Dorothy Hobby Travis, "Dotty", was born on Jan. 23, 1935 in Macon, GA, and died Nov. 16, 2019 in Atlanta surrounded by her four daughters. She attended Mary Baldwin College, then graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1956. She met the true love her life, Stan, in Highlands, NC and the two were married for 61 years. Dotty was an award-winning Interior Decorator with clients all over the country. As an avid traveler, she became a self-proclaimed francophile. Her passion for decorating led to a long career of antique buying in the flea markets of France with her longtime associate Jean Pierre DuBosc. Dotty built Travis & Company, at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, from a small but smart little shop into one of the premier decorative showrooms in the Southeast. She loved the unusual and wonderful just as much as the restrained and refined. Her visionary talent helped shape the interiors of the South, and beyond, and continues to influence those who visit the showroom every day. She had a reverence for the past and passion for the new, with the criteria based on the very best in quality, proper proportions and aesthetic beauty. After she retired, Dotty and Stan spent many years living in their favorite place, Highlands, NC. Dotty is survived by her four daughters, Ann Travis Davis (Jack), Allen Travis Dorsey (Jeff), Dotsie Travis Bohan (Richard), and Emily Travis Olsen (Eric), and beloved protege, Dennis Schuhart, and known as "Memama" to her grandchildren, Travis Dorsey, Emily Dorsey (Sam), Liza Dorsey, and SPC Joe Dorsey, Allie and Bridget Bohan, Elizabeth and Catherine Olsen, Mark Olsen (Kate), and Joanna Olsen Higgins (Sam), as well as her great-grandchildren, Henry and Dorsey Drew, and Hampton and Elliot Olsen, and her brother, Stephen Gary Hobby (Peggy). Dotty was predeceased by her husband, and her parents, Dorothy Marshall Hobby and Lagrande Gary Hobby, grandson, Matthew Olsen, and her favorite dog, Sadie. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 1 PM, at HM Patterson and Son, Spring Hill Chapel, with a reception following at the Piedmont Driving Club. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Highlands United Methodist Church, Highlands, NC, or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 20, 2019