SMITH (WALTERS), Dorothy Lucille "Dot" Dorothy (Dot) Lucille (Walters) Smith, beloved wife of the late Revd. Dr. W. Ches Smith III died on April 6, 2020. Born July 2,1927 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Jewel Hazel (Schell) Walters and Ira Calvin Walters owners of Walters Building Supply Company. One sister Virginia (Jinx) [Eberhart] and a brother, the late William (Bill) Calvin Walters. Graduate of: Girl's High School in Atlanta (1945) and Mercer University (1976). Married at Druid Hills Baptist Church in 1948, Dot and Ches served Baptist churches in N. C. and Ga.: Pine Lake (1948-1951), Guess Road, Durham, N.C. (1951-1957). Glenwood Hills, Decatur (1957-1966), First Baptist, Tifton (1966-1995). After retirement: Chula, Cordele, Valdosta, Adel, Quitman, Moultrie, Fitzgerald, Baxley, and Zion Hope, Tifton. Creative and caring she offered counsel and help to many. Married for 64 years before his death in 2013, they had 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. (more information at bowen-donaldson.com) Due to pandemic restrictions, a service of thanksgiving to be held later. Memorial gifts to: Ches Smith Scholarship Fund, McAfee School of Theology, Mercer University, 3001 Mercer University Drive, Atlanta, GA 30341.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020