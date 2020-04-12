Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Walters Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Walters Smith Obituary
SMITH (WALTERS), Dorothy Lucille "Dot" Dorothy (Dot) Lucille (Walters) Smith, beloved wife of the late Revd. Dr. W. Ches Smith III died on April 6, 2020. Born July 2,1927 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Jewel Hazel (Schell) Walters and Ira Calvin Walters owners of Walters Building Supply Company. One sister Virginia (Jinx) [Eberhart] and a brother, the late William (Bill) Calvin Walters. Graduate of: Girl's High School in Atlanta (1945) and Mercer University (1976). Married at Druid Hills Baptist Church in 1948, Dot and Ches served Baptist churches in N. C. and Ga.: Pine Lake (1948-1951), Guess Road, Durham, N.C. (1951-1957). Glenwood Hills, Decatur (1957-1966), First Baptist, Tifton (1966-1995). After retirement: Chula, Cordele, Valdosta, Adel, Quitman, Moultrie, Fitzgerald, Baxley, and Zion Hope, Tifton. Creative and caring she offered counsel and help to many. Married for 64 years before his death in 2013, they had 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. (more information at bowen-donaldson.com) Due to pandemic restrictions, a service of thanksgiving to be held later. Memorial gifts to: Ches Smith Scholarship Fund, McAfee School of Theology, Mercer University, 3001 Mercer University Drive, Atlanta, GA 30341.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -