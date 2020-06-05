WARE, Dorothy Dorthy S. Ware was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 9, 1929. She was the youngest of three children and lived the longest of the three to the age of 90. On May 26, 2020 she transitioned from this Earthy physical realm were her spirit soul shall be asleep until the last day. On that last day, she will be awakened to life forever in God the Father's glorious kingdom creation. Dorthy is survived by her three children, Gail Evans Ware, Derrick Ware, and Dennis Ware.



