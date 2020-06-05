Dorothy Ware
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARE, Dorothy Dorthy S. Ware was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 9, 1929. She was the youngest of three children and lived the longest of the three to the age of 90. On May 26, 2020 she transitioned from this Earthy physical realm were her spirit soul shall be asleep until the last day. On that last day, she will be awakened to life forever in God the Father's glorious kingdom creation. Dorthy is survived by her three children, Gail Evans Ware, Derrick Ware, and Dennis Ware.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved