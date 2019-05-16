Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
russelle-Freeman Church for the Deaf
1304 Allene Ave SW
Atlanta, GA
Dorothy Watson Obituary
WATSON, Dorothy Mrs. Dorothy Young Watson, age 92 of Douglasville, GA, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband; Charles A. Watson, Sr; son, Charles A. Watson Jr. and wife Martha; 3 Grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 7 nieces; and 6 nephews. The memorial service for Dorothy Young Watson will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:30PM, Crusselle-Freeman Church for the Deaf, 1304 Allene Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crusselle-Freeman's Outreach Program in her name. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019
