WATSON, Dorothy Mrs. Dorothy Young Watson, age 92 of Douglasville, GA, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband; Charles A. Watson, Sr; son, Charles A. Watson Jr. and wife Martha; 3 Grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 7 nieces; and 6 nephews. The memorial service for Dorothy Young Watson will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:30PM, Crusselle-Freeman Church for the Deaf, 1304 Allene Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crusselle-Freeman's Outreach Program in her name. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2019