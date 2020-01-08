|
WETHERELL, Dorothy Brannon "Dot" Died peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 4 days before her 98th birthday. Daughter of the late Dewart Hollis Brannon and Ruth Emily Voyles she was born in Atlanta, GA on December 22, 1921. She graduated in the class of 1940 from Girls High in Atlanta. A veteran, she served in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corp from 1942 to 1944. At the end of WWII she married Presly H. Wetherell of Woodstock, CT, also a veteran, deceased December 15, 2005. Dot was a loving mother and wonderful homemaker active in bridge clubs and the Parkridge Crescent and Ashford Park Garden Clubs. After she and Pres raised their two sons she became a career secretary and retired from Lockwood Greene Engineers in Atlanta in 1987. Great cooking, baking and her sharp wit marked Dot's presence at gatherings of family, friends and coworkers. Her gracious, sweet and loving spirit will be missed by everyone who knew her. Dot is survived by sons Presly H. Jr. "Bucky" of Blairsville, GA and Brian B. of Blue Ridge, GA; Grandson Joe Carlson Wetherell of Sarasota, FL; Cousins Jean Gomez and family of Dunwoody, GA; Carol Fauss and family of Jacksonville, FL; Wayne Cook and family of Alamo, CA; Holly Gilkeson and family of Dahlonega, GA; Randall "Randy" and Ben Brannon of Roswell, GA. Friends wishing to make a donation in Dot's memory may consider her favorite charities, , the American Red Cross or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020