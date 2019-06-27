WHITELAW (England), Dorothy Thomas "Dot" Dorothy (Dot) England Thomas Whitelaw, age 89, died on June 24, 2019. Born in Tucker, Georgia on February 25, 1930, the second of four children to the late Howard England and Carrie Cofer England. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, the late Robert Whitelaw, the late Charles F. Timberlake, and the late William Lyle Thomas, her brother Ray England, and her younger sisters Jeanie Driskell and Joyce Driskell. She is survived by her children Lynn Thomas Buckhalt (William), Gary Lyle Thomas (Debbie), and H. Lamar Thomas, three grandchildren Eric C. Buckhalt, Celeste Buckhalt Jackson (Jason) and Cindy Thomas Parker (Kris), five great grandchildren, brothers in law Allan Driskell, David Driskell and Joe Thomas, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy graduated from Tucker High School in 1947. After holding several various business positions, she became the first woman in Atlanta to become a Mechanical Project Manager for McKenney Inc., overseeing all HVAC and Plumbing for the Richard B. Russell Building in downtown Atlanta. In 1978 she was the Atlanta Woman of the Year. She was a devoted member of Women in Construction and served as President of the Atlanta Chapter and was also the National President during the 1970s. Dot was a loyal member of Tucker First Baptist Church and was honored to be the WMU president, a GA leader, and other volunteer positions for many years. When she and her husband moved to Hiawassee, GA they joined McConnell Baptist Church, then returning to Atlanta after his death, Dot joined Smoke Rise Baptist Church and was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. A funeral is scheduled for Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 in the Floral Hills Chapel located at 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA, with visitation at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Smoke Rise Baptist Church or the in her memory. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 27 to June 28, 2019