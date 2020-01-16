|
MOSES, Dorthia Dorthia Flora Moses, 91, of Turin, Georgia was born September 3rd, 1928, and passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, leaving behind 4 children, Cherry, Richard, Barbara and Thomas and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Born to Rosa Leigh and Robert Foster Flora, she began her journey in the farm lands of Louisville, Kentucky. Funeral service and burial will be at Turin Baptist Church, Turin, Georgia, on Thursday, January 16, at 11 AM, preceded by visitation at 10 AM. A reception/lunch will follow at 12 noon in the church Fellowship Hall. John McDuffie, pastor presiding. For the full obituary and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, Newnan, Georgia. 770 - 253 - 4580.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020