Services
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorthia Moses
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorthia Moses

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorthia Moses Obituary
MOSES, Dorthia Dorthia Flora Moses, 91, of Turin, Georgia was born September 3rd, 1928, and passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, leaving behind 4 children, Cherry, Richard, Barbara and Thomas and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Born to Rosa Leigh and Robert Foster Flora, she began her journey in the farm lands of Louisville, Kentucky. Funeral service and burial will be at Turin Baptist Church, Turin, Georgia, on Thursday, January 16, at 11 AM, preceded by visitation at 10 AM. A reception/lunch will follow at 12 noon in the church Fellowship Hall. John McDuffie, pastor presiding. For the full obituary and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, Newnan, Georgia. 770 - 253 - 4580.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKoon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -