BLAND, Doug Doug Bland, beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend, passed away on February 21, 2019, at the age of 74. An enthusiast of British naval history and a good gin martini, Doug never forgot a name or withheld a smile. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Luba (nee Zaski), daughter, Marushka, and son-in-law, Aaron. A native of Montreal, Doug attended McGill University, graduating with a Master's in Engineering and an unofficial minor in trans-Canadian rally driving (sponsored by Jeep no less!). In 1969, he began his career with Alcan Aluminum and stayed for the next 33 years, travelling and living all over the world before settling in Atlanta, GA to lead the Cable Division in the 1990s. Following his retirement in 2001, Doug and Luba built their dream home on a pristine strip of beach on the island of Eleuthera, Bahamas, where they spent every winter for the last 18 years. With the sand in his toes and a Kalik in his hand, it was here that Doug was happiest. Doug loved good food and great company, so a celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Bland family home in Dunwoody, GA, where he regularly entertained friends and family, from noon to 5 pm on Saturday, March 2. Since he was a strong supporter of public media, those wishing to make donations in memory of Doug please consider NPR or PBS.