HAWKS, Sr., Doug Doug Hawks, Sr., went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020 after an extended illness. Doug and his wife Janice Hiatt Hawks recently celebrated 60 years of marriage with their extended family. Doug was born on June 10, 1937 in Mt. Airy, NC, to Callaway and Gladys Hawks, who preceded him in death. Doug was the oldest of four children, surviving him are his sisters, Loretta (husband John), Linda (husband Bob), and Diane. He is survived by many nephew and nieces. During his childhood the family made several moves due to Doug's father pastoring small churches around the South. The family soon moved to Pound, Virginia, where Doug attended high school. Doug developed a love for basketball and went on to play at Bluefield College, VA. While at Bluefield, his hometown of Pound was devastated by a flood and his family lost everything. He returned to college and told the president that he was dropping out. Soon after, he was told that the remainder of his college had been paid for by an anonymous donor. Doug decided that he would do everything in his power to someday pay it forward in life and business. In 1959 Doug moved to Atlanta where he met his wife, Janice, at Decatur First Baptist Church. Soon after he took a job with TMC Construction Company and became President in 1972. TMC built neighborhood banks, small commercial, and many churches all over the Atlanta area for many years. Doug and Janice have three sons, Doug, Jr. and wife Andrea, Mike and wife Laurie, and Mark and wife Kim, and six grandchildren, Ryan and wife Meredith, Cedar and husband Shelby, Austin, Berkeley, Carson, and Haly. Doug was active with the son's sports activities, serving as president of the little league association and president of the high school football booster club. In recent years, his greatest joy was attending grandchildren's events and being surrounded by his family. Doug was also always very involved in the church holding many leadership positions. He and Janice are members of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, where Doug has served as Deacon and was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class. Doug was also a member of Northlake (now Tucker) Rotary Club for over 30 years, where he was Rotarian of the Year two different times for his work with Interact. Anything that Doug was involved in, he gave his all. Throughout his life he and Janice enjoyed traveling with friends to destinations near and far. He was a man of deep faith and integrity in all of his dealings in business and always tried to make a difference in the lives of others. He leaves behind a great legacy for his family and friends of a life well lived, while trying to set the right example in his private and business life. "I fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7 There will be a family graveside service Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11 AM, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 or Bluefield College, 3000 College Avenue, Bluefield, Virginia 24605, Hawks Scholarship. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.