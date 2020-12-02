1/
Doug Scheidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doug's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHEIDT, Doug Ray

Doug Ray Scheidt, age 81 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Marie Bendt Scheidt. He is survived by his wife, Rita Scheidt, Lawrenceville, GA; daughters and son-in-law, Paige and Jeff Debolt, Niceville, FL; Heather Scheidt, Lawrenceville, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Gary Scheidt, Stone Mountain, GA; John and Kathy Scheidt, MN; grandchildren, Andrew, Raegan (Taylor), Jackson; great-grandchild, Blake and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Danna Memorial Scholarship Fund, www.mckendreeumc.com/give [mckendreeumc.com]. Due to Covid 19, all services will be private. The family wishes to Thank Encompass Hospice for their services to Doug for the last 13 months. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com [stewartfh.com].


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tim Stewart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved