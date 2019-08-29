Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Doug Shepard


1945 - 2019
Doug Shepard Obituary
SHEPARD, Doug Doug Shepard age 74 of Milton passed away on August 25, 2019. Doug was born in Chicago, Illinois but was raised in Thayer, Mo. He attended the University of Missouri at Rolla, graduating with an electrical engineering degree. He worked for General Motors for 35 years living in Anderson, IN., Albany, GA, Warren, MI., and Doraville, GA, before retiring in 2002. While in Indiana, Doug was a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He became an instructor-trainer of CPR for the American Heart Association and Red Cross. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. Doug loved golfing and especially boating on the "AT LAST" at Lake Lanier with his wife, Sandy, family and friends. Doug was a "MR. FIXIT" and loved projects. His family was his greatest source of pride. He will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orvis and Agnes Shepard. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Shepard of Milton; daughters, Pam Graham (Jeff) of Indiana, Patti Greer (Jay) of Michigan, Andrea Miller of Indiana and Lesley Van Vurst of Georgia; sister, Debbie Holloway (Jim) of Wyoming; grandchildren, Amanda Maxwell (Justin), Michelle Goar (Jeremy), Gert Yozipovich (Willie); Chet Graham, Adam Greer, Rachel Greer, M.J. VanVurst, Hailey VanVurst and Max VanVurst; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marsha Norris (Carl) and Terri Bradford along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Northisde Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019
