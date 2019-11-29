|
|
EMBRY, Lt. Colonel Douglas Lt. Colonel Doug Embry USAF, GA ANG, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, he was 6 weeks shy of turning 96 years old and had a wonderful life. During World War II he flew P-51 Mustangs and later transferred to the Georgia Air National Guard flying P-51's with the 128th Fighter Squadron. During the 50's and 60's Lt Col Embry flew supply missions in Germany, Thailand, Libya, France and Vietnam. He retired from active flying in 1972 and from the Georgia Department of Defense in 1978. Lt. Col. Embry was married to Julia Alice Nelms, who predeceased him in Nov. 2018. They had four sons; Steve Embry wife Penny (Patstone), Phillip Embry wife Joanne (Cramer) and son Jason wife Kristen (Wasielewski), Tim Embry wife Maxi (Reedtz-Gower), and Mark Embry wife Melinda (Smith). Jason, the grandson has two daughters, Harper and Huxley. Douglas later married Elmira McGraw for 44 years who predeceased him in May 2019. Elmira's daughter Linda McGraw Peet husband Ronnie has two daughters, Kimberly Peet Arnold husband Brent, and Elizabeth (Nissa) Peet Wood husband Greg with son Harrison and daughter Isabella. Lt Col Embry was an excellent role model, involved in church and civic activities. We loved him and will always have fond memories of his life and family. Funeral services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial in Tucker on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2019