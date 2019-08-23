|
GANDY, Douglas Baynard Douglas Baynard Gandy, age 84, of Atlanta passed away peacefully at his home on August 21, 2019. Mr. Gandy was born on October 21, 1935 in Camden, NJ to Benjamin Busch Gandy and Verna Messick Gandy. He was a graduate of Collingswood HS (53), and Drexel University (59) where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and earned an engineering degree. After serving in the US Navy, Mr. Gandy enjoyed a fifty year career in industrial equipment sales. Mr. Gandy is survived by his wife Julia (Vera) Gandy and a step-son Allen Ables and his wife Dawn of Rome, GA. Also survivng are three grandchildren, Erin Ables Clark (Robbie) of Lindale, GA., Petty Officer 2nd Class Eli Ables of Pensacola, FL, and Alex Ables of Rome, GA. He was an active member of Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta where he served as an elder. Mr. Gandy was well known as an active tennis and softball enthusiast for many years. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Peachtree Christian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019