GRIMM, Douglas M. Douglas Montgomery Grimm was born June 18, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Herbert Grimm and Louse Montgomery. They moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1946, the same year that Richard, Doug's younger brother, was born. They settled in the Druid Hills neighborhood, which Douglas grew to love dearly. He attended Druid Hills HighSchool, where he met life-long friends Reid Hartsfield, Larry and Carol Jones and Beth Jones, amongst many others. While in high school, Doug became a blues music aficionado, staying up late with his brother Richard listening to AM radio stations out of Ohio. He recorded an interview with Georgia's own bluesman Blind Willie McTell. Not long after, Alan Lomax a well-known blues archivist historian accepted a dinner invitation to the family home at Doug's request. To everyone's surprise Mr. Lomax showed up! Douglas matriculated into Georgia Tech in 1958 where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation he joined the US Army and served in the artillery division at Fort Bliss in El Paso. His job was to shoot down potential incoming Russian nuclear warheads with American nuclear tipped missiles. While serving at Fort Bliss, he went on a blind date with his future wife JariBennett. The newlyweds briefly lived in Dallas, with Doug working for Arbitron ratings. The call of family and Druid Hills brought them back to Atlanta, where his son and only child Bennett was born. Doug's career took the young family to Panama City to manage the television station WMBB. In 1984, he parted ways with WMBB and joined Don McCoy, his longtime business partner and friend, in theradio business. They formed US Broadcasting, acquiredthe Myrtle Beach station WJYR in what would become the start of a radio empire. Over the next decade and half, they bought and sold several more radio stations in Georgia, Alabama and California, culminating in the sale of the US Broadcasting conglomerate in 2004. After retirement, Doug focused on his attention on hisgolf game and joined Druid Hills Golf Club, which he had yearned to belong since he was a teenager. He spent the next 15 years playing golf three times a week and developing close-knit friendships. He traveled across the country to participate in golf tournaments, and enjoyed traveling for pleasure with his extended family. Finding the words to define the depth and breadth of Doug's character seems an impossible task. He was an honest, gentle soul who saw the good in everyone. He loved to laugh and sing, and loved his recently departed dog Oscar almost as much as his son. A favorite activity Doug shared with his granddaughters was walking the dogs on the Cullasaja (Highlands, NC) golf course early in the mornings. Doug lost his beloved wife Jari only a week before he passed away. He is survived by his son Bennett (Kristy) Grimm, granddaughters Georgia and Fiona, brother Richard Grimm, and countless friends and extended family members. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 26, 2019