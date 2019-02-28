|
KING, Douglas Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Douglas McArthur King will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Yvonia S. King; 2 sons, Anthony King and Kevin King; one daughter, Sarah Martin; 4 grandchildren, Kevin, Jordan, Kameron, Adam; 2 god-granddaughters, ShaKarey and Kaydence; one brother, Ralph (Bonnie) King; 3 sisters-in-law, Mary Carter and Fannie Williams Woodland, Georgia; and Linda King; a host of loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2019